1/1
Timothy Eddins
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Timothy Daniel Eddins, 62, of Mooresville, NC passed peacefully on the 1st of August, 2020. Tim was born the 21st of February, 1958 in Charlotte, NC. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry David Eddins and Nancy Jane Eddins, and his stepmother, Margaret Shaw Eddins. Survived by his daughter, Courtney Bonnie Marie Eddins, a stepson, Devon Lowell Harrington, Grandchildren: Mason Daniel and Maverick Thomas David. His siblings: Rebecca Diane Phillips, Rose Marie Bradley, Iris Leigh Connell, Henry David Eddins, Jr. Tim was a loving father and grandfather and will be remembered for his heart of gold. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Saturday, the 8th of August, 2020 at Ellington Funeral Services. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
01:00 PM
Ellington Funeral Services
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Ellington Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellington Funeral Services
727 E Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-334-6700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved