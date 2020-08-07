Timothy Daniel Eddins, 62, of Mooresville, NC passed peacefully on the 1st of August, 2020. Tim was born the 21st of February, 1958 in Charlotte, NC. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry David Eddins and Nancy Jane Eddins, and his stepmother, Margaret Shaw Eddins. Survived by his daughter, Courtney Bonnie Marie Eddins, a stepson, Devon Lowell Harrington, Grandchildren: Mason Daniel and Maverick Thomas David. His siblings: Rebecca Diane Phillips, Rose Marie Bradley, Iris Leigh Connell, Henry David Eddins, Jr. Tim was a loving father and grandfather and will be remembered for his heart of gold. The family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Saturday, the 8th of August, 2020 at Ellington Funeral Services. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM in The Historic Morehead Street Chapel at the funeral home.