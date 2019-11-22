Guest Book View Sign Service Information Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory 1047 Chesnee Highway Gaffney , SC 29341 (864)-488-1141 Visitation 1:00 PM State Line Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM State Line Baptist Church Visitation 1:30 PM New Hope Baptist Church Charlotte , NC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM New Hope Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy "Tim" Eugene Pollock, 63, of 2701 Edge Drive, Unit A, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Grand Strand Medical Center.



Born in Joanna, SC, he was the husband of Vickie Scruggs Pollock and son of the late Rev. Kenneth Eugene Pollock and Olive Carlson Pollock. He attended Lancaster Bible College in Lancaster, PA and was a graduate of USC-Spartanburg. He was a retired registered nurse working with Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and Carolinas Healthcare System for 30 plus years. He was an organist, pianist, vocalist, former choir director, Sunday School Teacher and Youth Director at New Hope Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC. Tim was a current member of First Baptist Church in North Myrtle Beach.



Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Brandon Pollock (Lauren); a daughter, Lauren Pollock Adams (Michael); a brother, Doug Pollock (Donna); three sisters, Marsha Barr (Jack), Charity Buerhaus and Faith Grubb (Rev. Ken); a brother-in-law, Russell Chrisco (Wanda); seven grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Pollock Chrisco.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at State Line Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Kris Showen officiating. Interment will be in the State Line Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will also receive friends from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at the Church with Rev. Jason



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Hope Baptist Church, 7841 Idlewild Road, Charlotte, NC 28212.



The family will be at their respective homes.



An online guest register is available at



Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

