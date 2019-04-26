Timothy Joel Barberree, "Joel", 59 of Charlotte went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was a graduate of Olympic High School and the owner of JB Lawn and Tree Services. Receiving and Services will be Saturday, April 27 at Life Church, (formerly Southside Baptist) 301 Elmhurst Lane, Charlotte 28209. Receiving to start at 1:00 and service to follow at 3:00. Joel is survived by his wife, Melanie and sons, Nick and Dallas. He is also survived by his mother, Blondell Barberree, sister Phyllis Burns (Mike) and brother, Chuck Barberree (Suzanne) as well as nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2019