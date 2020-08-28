Tina Toney Flack, age 61 of Concord, North Carolina died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Concord Regional Medical Center.
Born January 16, 1959, she was the daughter of the late W.C. and Jean McDaniel Toney. She received her Associates and Bachelor of Nursing Degrees from Gardner Webb University, and went on to receive her Master of Science in Nursing from Queens College. Tina served as a Medical Floor Nurse at Rutherford Hospital as well as at Atrium Healthcare (formerly Carolinas Healthcare) with 25 years in various positions, starting as an Emergency Room Nurse and finishing up in Administration retiring in 2011. She was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church of Forest City.
Surviving are her husband, Ike K. Flack III; a son and daughter-in-law, Ike K. Flack IV and Lindsey Paxton Flack, and three grandchildren, Brooklyn Skye Flack, Winter Noel Flack and Ike K. Flack V.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11 o'clock at the Bethany Baptist Church with the Reverend Chris Fox officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Church.
Memorials may be made to the Bethany Baptist Church, 760 Bethany Church Road, Forest City, North, Carolina 28043.
The Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com