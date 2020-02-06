Dr. Tolly Archie Kennon, Jr., 78, of Charlotte, NC. passed away on February 1, 2020 at Harris Hospice. Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 pm, at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 3301 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte NC., visitation at 11:00 am, memorial rituals will precede the visitation at 10:20 am.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Harris Hospice, Presbyterian Medical Center, 200 Hawthorne Lane,Charlotte, NC 28204; Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871, or First Fellowship Charlotte, 7700 Lawyers Road, Charlotte, NC 28277. Alexander Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 6, 2020