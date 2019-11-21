Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom D. Parsons. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Col. Tom D. Parsons, United States Marine Corps, retired, died November 19, 2019 at home in Matthews, NC, at the age of 93.



Born in Dallas, Texas, he graduated from North Dallas High School and entered the Navy V-12 program in 1944. He sought and gained an appointment to the Naval Academy and graduated with the class of 1949. Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps, he served tours in Korea, Vietnam, Okinawa, Hawaii, the Naval Academy, Camp Lejeune, Camp Pendleton, Parris Island, Colorado, and Headquarters, Marine Corps.



In 1952 Col. Parsons met and shortly thereafter married the former Alyce Larsen of Sumner, Washington, who predeceased him on October 20, 2010. That union of 58 years was blessed with four children. The first of whom died shortly after birth, and three additional, all of whom survive, Therese Beth Dawson of Charlotte, Alyce Cary Parsons of Inglis, Florida, Tom Davie Parsons, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; and one granddaughter, Christine Therese Dawson.



Following retirement from the Marine Corps in 1979, Col. Parsons served for nine years as the Commandant of Cadets and Deputy Superintendent at the Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, Texas. In later years, he and Alyce relocated to Virginia Beach, Virginia. He served as Chapter President and National Trustee for the Naval Academy Alumni Association, Elder at the First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach, and in other volunteer activities.



Col. Parsons was joyful that he was able to serve his God, his County, and his Corps. He thanked the Lord daily that he was blessed with his beloved wife, Alyce, three great children, and one grandchild. He took personal satisfaction in having led Marines in combat and that he had been selected as Chief-of-Staff of two major Marine Corps installations, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, and the Marine Corps Development and Education Center, Quantico, Va.



Private Funeral Services will be held at the National Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the .



