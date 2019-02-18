Tomani Lewis

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tomani Lewis.

Ms. Tomani Lewis, 42 of Charlotte, passed away on February 12, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Charleston, SC. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.