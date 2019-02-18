Ms. Tomani Lewis, 42 of Charlotte, passed away on February 12, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Grier Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 1:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Charleston, SC. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 18, 2019