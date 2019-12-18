Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Alan Brown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tommy Alan Brown, 61 of Dugspur, beloved father, papaw, son, brother and friend, peacefully passed away on December 12, 2019.



Tommy was born in Georgia, and grew up in Charlotte where he owned and operated B & B Concrete for many years. He semi-retired, moving to the place he loved, the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. There he continued to enjoy life running his own "Cowboy Town", Kanawha Valley Arena Resort. Tommy was a member of the Oasis Shrine Club, Masonic Lodge 193 and a lifetime member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He loved helping others, but helping children was where his heart was. In his spare time, he enjoyed hanging out with his buddies, drinking a cold beer and riding side by sides. Tommy was the man. The Myth. The Legend. Men wanted to be him, women wanted him.



Tommy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Brooke and William Bright of Laurel Fork; mother, Jewell Brown of Charlotte; sister, Cherlyn "Tody" Brown of Charlotte; brother, Barry Brown of Charlotte; and only grandchild, Bella Bright (his pride and joy). He was preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" and brother, Ronnie Brown.



The family wishes to express a special thank you to the critical care doctors and nurses at Carilion Roanoke Memorial 10 South ICU, Jody "Nana" South, Robin Johnson and Jennifer Thornburg.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Jeff Dalton officiating. Burial will follow on the Kanawha Valley Farm. Masonic Rites will be conducted by the Hillsville Masonic Lodge 193 AF and AM. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flower donations may be made to the 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or at

