Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy D. Caldwell. View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Tommy D. Caldwell, age 79, of Cornelius, passed away on August 3, 2019, at Northlake House from complications of Parkinson's disease. Born on May 19, 1940 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Dorsey and Helen Caldwell. He grew up on a farm with strong Christian values and attended Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church. Tom was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, Cornelius, NC since November, 1990, and recently attended First Baptist Church of Cornelius.



Following graduation from Bandy's High School, Tom attended Elon College and Lenoir-Rhyne College, followed by his dedicated service as Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1963 to 1969. Tom's solid work ethic learned on the farm carried him into a successful 40-year career in the construction industry in the areas of Training and Development since 1966 retiring in 2005 as Vice-President of Workforce Development for Carolinas Associated General Contractors, a construction trade association in North and South Carolina. Tom was always remembered by those whose lives he touched in the construction industry. He was passionate about training the future workforce of the industry while employed by AGC. Following his retirement, Tom formed his own company, Caldwell Workforce Development Associates, Inc. where he continued his long-time service to the industry offering training support and assisting Tansey and Associates by conducting NCCER Craft Training and Assessment Audits. A scholarship is established in Tom's name with the AGC Education and Research Foundation and awarded to students pursuing careers in the industry.



Tom was honored with many awards during his long career including the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award in 2001, NC's highest honor-a prestigious award presented by Gov. James B. Hunt to individuals who have a proven record of service to the state of North Carolina. Tom was a 50-year member of The Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of North Carolina and a long-time member of Oasis Shriners.



Survivors include Judy, his devoted and loving wife of 36 years; his son, Trent of Maiden, NC, brother, Steve of Newton, NC, sister, Susan Elmore and her husband, Erick, sister-in-law, Carolyn Hildreth and her husband, Mike; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Tom was predeceased by his brother, Bill and sister-in-law, Wilma.



Tom enjoyed boating, working in his yard, helping others with "home" repairs, traveling, collecting wildlife art, watching Westerns, and spending time at his second home in Apollo Beach, Florida. Tom fulfilled a life-time dream by building his own home in 1987-a home he thoroughly enjoyed. Recently, Tom enjoyed Rock Steady Boxing with Coach J. T. Smith. The class was specifically to "fight back against Parkinson's" where Tom made many friends and enjoyed his classes.



A service honoring God for Tom's life will be held at the Chapel at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC at 2PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, followed by a private Masonic burial at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden, NC. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Holy Angels, P. O. Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012.



The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Northlake House and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their excellent care.



Arrangements are in the care of James Funeral Home, Huntersville, NC.





Tommy D. Caldwell, age 79, of Cornelius, passed away on August 3, 2019, at Northlake House from complications of Parkinson's disease. Born on May 19, 1940 in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Dorsey and Helen Caldwell. He grew up on a farm with strong Christian values and attended Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church. Tom was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, Cornelius, NC since November, 1990, and recently attended First Baptist Church of Cornelius.Following graduation from Bandy's High School, Tom attended Elon College and Lenoir-Rhyne College, followed by his dedicated service as Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1963 to 1969. Tom's solid work ethic learned on the farm carried him into a successful 40-year career in the construction industry in the areas of Training and Development since 1966 retiring in 2005 as Vice-President of Workforce Development for Carolinas Associated General Contractors, a construction trade association in North and South Carolina. Tom was always remembered by those whose lives he touched in the construction industry. He was passionate about training the future workforce of the industry while employed by AGC. Following his retirement, Tom formed his own company, Caldwell Workforce Development Associates, Inc. where he continued his long-time service to the industry offering training support and assisting Tansey and Associates by conducting NCCER Craft Training and Assessment Audits. A scholarship is established in Tom's name with the AGC Education and Research Foundation and awarded to students pursuing careers in the industry.Tom was honored with many awards during his long career including the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award in 2001, NC's highest honor-a prestigious award presented by Gov. James B. Hunt to individuals who have a proven record of service to the state of North Carolina. Tom was a 50-year member of The Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of North Carolina and a long-time member of Oasis Shriners.Survivors include Judy, his devoted and loving wife of 36 years; his son, Trent of Maiden, NC, brother, Steve of Newton, NC, sister, Susan Elmore and her husband, Erick, sister-in-law, Carolyn Hildreth and her husband, Mike; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Tom was predeceased by his brother, Bill and sister-in-law, Wilma.Tom enjoyed boating, working in his yard, helping others with "home" repairs, traveling, collecting wildlife art, watching Westerns, and spending time at his second home in Apollo Beach, Florida. Tom fulfilled a life-time dream by building his own home in 1987-a home he thoroughly enjoyed. Recently, Tom enjoyed Rock Steady Boxing with Coach J. T. Smith. The class was specifically to "fight back against Parkinson's" where Tom made many friends and enjoyed his classes.A service honoring God for Tom's life will be held at the Chapel at James Funeral Home, 10520 Arahova Drive, Huntersville, NC at 2PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, followed by a private Masonic burial at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden, NC. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Chapel.In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605 or Holy Angels, P. O. Box 710, Belmont, NC 28012.The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Northlake House and Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region for their excellent care.Arrangements are in the care of James Funeral Home, Huntersville, NC. Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.