Fr. Tommy Vlahos, 80, died on Friday, January 3, 2020. A Trisagion Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd. in Charlotte. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Funeral Services for Fr. Tommy will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 beginning with Orthros at 8:45 AM followed by Divine Liturgy at 9:30 AM. The Funeral will follow at 11:00 AM. A complete obituary will appear in the Monday edition of The Observer and online.
