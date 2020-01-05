Tommy Vlahos (1939 - 2020)
Service Information
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC
28204
(704)-641-7606
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
600 East Blvd.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
600 East Blvd.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
8:45 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
600 East Blvd.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
600 East Blvd.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
600 East Blvd
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Fr. Tommy Vlahos, 80, died on Friday, January 3, 2020. A Trisagion Service will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd. in Charlotte. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Funeral Services for Fr. Tommy will be on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 beginning with Orthros at 8:45 AM followed by Divine Liturgy at 9:30 AM. The Funeral will follow at 11:00 AM. A complete obituary will appear in the Monday edition of The Observer and online.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Services, (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020
