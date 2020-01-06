Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Vlahos. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Fr. Tommy Vlahos, 80, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born in Stenoma, Evritanias Greece on November 17, 1939, son of the late Fotini and Deonisios Vlahos. Fr. Tommy was married on June 2, 1968 in Greece and moved to Fayetteville, NC shortly afterwards. He worked for a few family restaurants in Fayetteville before moving to Charlotte in 1972 where he eventually opened Sedgefield Restaurant. In 1977, Fr. Tommy moved back to Greece with his family to continue his education to become a priest. In 1981, he moved back to Charlotte to become the parish priest for Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral where he served until his retirement in 2006. After his retirement, he still spent most of his time at Holy Trinity assisting the other priests and chanting during the services. In his free time Fr. Tommy enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who touched the lives of many in the Charlotte community.



Fr. Tommy is survived by his wife of fifty-one years, Presbytera Ioanna Vlahos; children, Danny Vlahos and wife, Sandy and Fay Zaharopoulos and husband, George; grandchildren, Taxe, Panos and Demi Vlahos, Jenny and Kostas Zaharopoulos. He is also survived by his nieces, Kikie Manalis and husband, George, their daughter, Nasia, and Faye Kefalas and husband, Danny. He was predeceased by his sisters, Maria Triantafillis and husband, Spero, and Nikie Delenikas and husband, Kostas.



Visitation will be from 6:00-7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, with a Trisagion Service at 7:00 pm at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Charlotte. Funeral Services for Fr. Tommy will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 beginning with Orthros at 8:45 AM followed by Divine Liturgy at 9:30 AM. The Funeral will follow at 11:00 AM officiated by His Eminence Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta, Fr. Vasileios Tsourlis, Fr. Christian Siskos, local priests and Deacon George Politis. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet family and friends following the interment at Holy Trinity in Father "C" Hall.



Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Taxe and Panos Vlahos, his nephews, Giorgos Manalis, Danny Kefalas, Nick Ballas and Gus Pappas.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral or Panagia Prousiotissa Chapel at Elatos Park c/o Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Services, (704) 641-7606.





