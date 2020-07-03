Toni Johnson Stafford CHARLOTTE - Toni Johnson Stafford, 58, of Charlotte, NC, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at her residence. Toni was born on September 22, 1961 in Henderson, NC. She was the daughter of the late Daniel Johnnie Johnson and is survived by her mother Marie Elizabeth Henderson Johnson of Henderson, North Carolina. She is the wife of Joseph E. Stafford of Charlotte, NC. She is also survived by one son, Joseph B. Stafford; one daughter, Evita Silver; three sisters, Tina J. Perry, Trixie J. Brooks, and Sheila Graham; two brothers, Daniel J. Johnson and Leon Robinson and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was a member of River of Life Christian Fellowship Ministries in Charlotte, NC. A public viewing will be held on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 from 12pm - 5pm at Davis-Royster Funeral Services at 926 S. Garnett St. in Henderson, NC. A graveside service will be held at 3pm on Sunday, July 5th, 2020, at Big Ruin Creek Baptist Church located at 16 Big Ruin Creek Lane in Henderson, NC. Rev. Perry Sharpe will be officiating the funeral service. The family respectfully asks any attendees to wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the Toni J. Stafford Scholarship Fund will be formed in her honor and donations may be sent to Tina Perry at P.O. Box 61416, Raleigh, NC, 27661. Arrangements are by Davis-Royster Funeral Services Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store