Tony Andrew Propst, 75, went to be with the Lord at home on Friday September 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Lincolnton, NC, son of the late Andrew and Thelma Propst. He graduated from Cherryville High School in 1963 and NC State University where he received 2 BA Degrees, Geological and Civil Engineering. He formerly attended Mulberry Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He loved watching NC State athletics and he loved to read. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 44 years Janice Propst. Daughter Natalie Propst, granddaughter Antonia Martin, great granddaughter Angel-Grace Martin, sister Denise Propst Capps and husband Stan, and numerous extended family and friends.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Propst will be held 2:00pm Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the Pointe Church in Belmont.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Propst family. www.painterfuneral.com