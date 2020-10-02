1/1
Tony Everett Maye
1946 - 2020
Tony Everett Maye, 74, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Maye, born June 16, 1946, was a former mayor of the Town of Wingate, NC and served on the town council prior to becoming mayor.

He retired from Duke Energy in 2003 after 35 years in the Real Estate Department. He was a Senior Right of Way Agent at Duke and became a North Carolina-certified general real estate appraiser. He retired as a senior member of the American Right of Way Association and a past-president of the Carolinas Chapter of the International Right of Way Association, which in 1985 recognized him as Right of Way Professional of the Year.

He is survived by his daughter, Carmen Maye and her husband, Erik L. Collins of Columbia SC; brother, Dan (C.D.) Maye and his wife, Donna W. Maye, of Riverview FL; and many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews with whom he frequently interacted. Maye was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Strawn Maye; parents B.J. and Ethel Lackey Maye, and brother Kenneth L. Maye.

An outdoor public memorial will be held Friday, October 2 at 11:00 a.m. at Wingate Community Park. A private burial is planned for Wingate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations earmarked for the Tony Maye Community Center Maintenance Fund may be made to the Town of Wingate. An online guestbook is available at www.gordonfuneralservice.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 2, 2020.
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
