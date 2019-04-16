Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony Farrell Craven. View Sign

Tony Farrell Craven, 72, died April 13, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Florence, SC.



Born on August 20, 1946 in Pinehurst, NC, he was the son of the late Farrell Lester and Montie "Glenn" Lewis Craven.



He was an avid fisherman.



Mr. Craven is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Dolores Conrad Craven; two sons, Bradley Craven (Kimberly LeMaster) and Jason Craven (Jessica Weathers); sister, Joann McDonald (Roger); two granddaughters, Karter Craven, Cooper Craven and a number of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, April 17 in Lee Funeral Home Chapel, 11840 Hwy 90, Little River, SC 29566.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 143, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, P.O. Box 3369, North Myrtle Beach, SC 29582.



Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.

