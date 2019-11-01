Tony Marshall Williams, age 64, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Born in Mecklenburg County, he was a son of the late John Williams and Barbara Pace Helms. He was employed with Parkdale Mills Plant 15.
Mr. Williams is survived by four nephews, Jason Williams (Shavaun), Steven McKinney (Jessica Whitehead), Michael Godfrey (Burgundy), and Chris Godfrey; five great nieces and nephews, Destin Vinyard, Dylan Williams, Jeremy Williams, Dante Godfrey, and Fae Godfrey; his step-father, Don Helms; and his dog that he loved dearly, Gracie. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Donna Godfrey.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 1, 2019