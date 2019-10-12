Tracey was born in Nairobi, Kenya to her parents Rob and Wyndom Brown. In 1980 the family moved to the United States. She attended Centerville High School, Webster University in the Leiden, Netherlands and then University of Cincinnati where she met and later married her husband Scott Skinner.
Tracey enjoyed working for a specialized garden nursery as well as in banking and retail. She also had a passion for abandoned and abused animals through fostering and adoption.
She is survived by her husband Scott Skinner, her parents Rob and Wyndom Brown, brothers Peter and Michael (Hope) Brown, Auntie Kay, her in-laws, Rev.'s Sherman and Lorrie Skinner, and Scott's siblings Kathy Rowland, Steve (Kathy) Skinner, David (Janice) Skinner, Gary (Ann) Skinner, Chris Rowland, and Tom (Suzanne) Rowland, and various cousins, nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her mother-in-law Margaret (Peg) Skinner.
Memorial Services will be held at McEwen Funeral Home - Pineville Chapel., 10500 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2 pm.
Donations in Tracey's name can be directed to an accredited animal humanity charity in her honor. On-line condolences may be shared at www.mcewenpinevillechapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 12, 2019