Tracey Joanne (Lucas) Poole, 49, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born to Paul and Joyce Lucas in Dunn, NC. Tracey was employed in the computer industry, Lucas Lawn Landscaping and retail. She is remembered for her love of her husband, family and everyone, animals and always willing to share a helping hand. Tracey is survived by her husband Geoffrey Brian Poole of 24 years, her mother Joyce Jane Lucas, and her brother Paul Douglas Lucas, Jr. She was preceded in death by her father Paul Douglas Lucas, Sr., and brother Thomas Edward Lucas. Funeral Service will be at 3pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home Indian Trail. Online condolences can be made at www.heritagecares.com
. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte.