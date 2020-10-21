1/
Tracey Joanne Poole
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracey Joanne (Lucas) Poole, 49, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born to Paul and Joyce Lucas in Dunn, NC. Tracey was employed in the computer industry, Lucas Lawn Landscaping and retail. She is remembered for her love of her husband, family and everyone, animals and always willing to share a helping hand. Tracey is survived by her husband Geoffrey Brian Poole of 24 years, her mother Joyce Jane Lucas, and her brother Paul Douglas Lucas, Jr. She was preceded in death by her father Paul Douglas Lucas, Sr., and brother Thomas Edward Lucas. Funeral Service will be at 3pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home Indian Trail. Online condolences can be made at www.heritagecares.com. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Humane Society of Charlotte.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Indian Trail Chapel - Indian Trail
4431 Old Monroe Rd.
Indian Trail , NC 28079
(704) 821-2960
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved