Mrs. Tracy Ann Lee Carll, 54, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Pineville. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28 at Heritage Funeral Home in Indian Trail.
Tracy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Morrison and Lucille Ford. She is survived by her sons, Daniel and Jacob Carll, both of Charlotte; parents, Harry E. and Carolyn Ford Lee of Charlotte; sister, Chris Dry (Martin) of Charlotte; and nephews, Tyler and Ethan Dry, both of Charlotte.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 27, 2019