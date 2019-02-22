Tralynn Rhea Carpenter CHARLOTTE - Tralynn Rhea Carpenter, 29, of Charlotte, NC passed early in the morning on February 10, 2019, due to an unexpected and shocking accident. God brought Tralynn into the world on February 5, 1990, in Charlotte, NC. Tralynn could sure spit-fire and never took "no" for an answer. Her intense personality enabled her to overcome many hardships with strength and love for her children and family. She became your friend from the moment you met her. She had a strong heart and love for everyone she came to know. We rejoice in knowing, on December 30, 2018, Tralynn was baptized and gave her life to the Lord. We know God worked so many incredible things in her life and called her strongly to Him. Tralynn is survived by her two beautiful daughters, Grenlea Keziah and Tazanna Perry, her mother Tracey Carpenter, her father Wayne Carpenter, her sisters Ashley Meadows and Racquel Reck, brothers Dub McCorkle and Joshua Rutter. A service will be held on Sunday, February 24, visitation beginning 1pm followed by the service at 2pm at Broadus Baptist Church located at 59 Green St. SW, Concord, NC to celebrate her life filled with redemption and love.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2019