Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055

Travis Scott Coffey, age 47 of Charlotte, passed away peacefully at his home on May 27, 2019.



Travis is the son of Doug Coffey and the late Jean Coffey. He is preceded in death by grandparents Jim Sr. and Ruth Illingworth and Gus and Elizabeth Coffey, and dog Fender.



Travis graduated from West Mecklenburg High School. He was employed at Coffey's Body Shop in the past, where he loved his work as a mechanic and would help everyone. Travis loved animals, especially his dogs Stone and Boom Boom. He loved to fish and ride dirt bikes. Travis and his sister Kelley were best friends. Travis "couldn't wait" to be in Heaven with his mother, who passed away in 2011. He was a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend who always put everyone else's needs before his own.



Kelley described Travis by saying, "Children and dogs loved him". And she thought that's about the finest thing that can be said about anyone. Dogs know-they have a sixth sense about who can be trusted. And children feel in their heart who loves them and recognize a kind spirit.



Travis is survived by father; Doug Coffey, sister; Kelley Coffey, brother; Chris Coffey, brother-in-law; Rafael Gonzalez, uncle; Jim Illingworth, nieces; Taylor Jakab, Paige Coffey, Kylie Coffey, nephew; Caden Coffey, sister-in-law; Cathy Coffey.



Visitation for Travis will be Saturday, June 1st 12:00-1:00pm. Funeral service will follow visitation at 1:00 in the Paul Helton Chapel of Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service, 4601 Freedom Dr. Charlotte, NC 28208. Burial will follow the funeral service in Forest Lawn West Cemetery.





