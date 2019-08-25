Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Treely Merdie Harrold. View Sign Service Information Woodlawn Funeral Home 375 Woodlawn Avenue Mount Holly , NC 28120 (704)-820-0608 Send Flowers Obituary

Treely Merdie Harrold, 83, of Charlotte, died Friday, August 23, 2019 at home. He was born in Wilkes County, a son of the late Edward and Pearl Burchette Harrold. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Rebecca Sue Blackburn Harrold; a son Thomas Mark Harrold; a sister Linda Harrold; and three brothers J.R., Howard, and Monroe Harrold. Those left to cherish his memory include his children Johnny Harrold and his wife Debra of Mount Holly, Joann Bowman and her husband Bill of Charlotte, and Julie Harrold of Mount Holly; sisters Margetta Ellen Johnson of Yadkinville, Jettie Privott of Chesapeake Virigina, and Margie Childress of Purlear Montana; grandchildren Andrew Blanton of Mount Holly, Cody Poindexter of Gastonia, Angel Wilson of Waco Texas, and Vance Homesley of Charlotte; as well as three great grandchildren. The family will greet guests at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 10301 Harwood Lane, Charlotte. A service to celebrate his life will begin at Noon immediately following the visitation also at the church. Interment will follow the service at 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Memory Gardens, Mint Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region, c/o Sharon Alexander's Team, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.

