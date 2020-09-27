Ms. Trena Vernett Lindsey (Trena) 65, of Charlotte, passed away on September 20, 2020, at Atrium Health-Main in Charlotte NC. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Kings Funeral Home-Chapel 4000 Beatties Ford Road Charlotte NC 28216 Time: 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm Funeral services will follow at 1:oo pm. Burial will follow at United Church of God of Apostolic Faith 1859 Slater Road Charlotte NC.
Services for the Lindsey family are entrusted to Kings Funeral Home of Charlotte Telephone: 704-394-2722, Fax:704-398-0831 email address: kingsfuneralnc@outlook.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.