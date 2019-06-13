Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trent Austin Carriker. View Sign Service Information Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service 1321 Berkeley Ave. Charlotte , NC 28204 (704)-641-7606 Send Flowers Obituary

Trent Austin Carriker, 25, son of Ron and Rebecca, brother of Kipp and friend to everyone he met, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in a tragic accident.



Trent left this world to be with his grandparents, Kate and Bill Robinson and Belle Chandler. In addition to his his loving parents and brother, Trent is survived by his grandparents, Ron Sr. and Karen Carriker and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends



Trent was born and raised in Charlotte and graduated from Myers Park High School in 2012 where he played soccer. He was a team leader and a State Champion. In 2016, he graduated from Appalachian State with a degree in business management. He was a member of the Delta Chi fraternity. Trent then moved to Austin TX where he worked in cyber security.



There are not enough words to describe Trent. He was a confident, charismatic, a fearless superstar who never met a person he did not befriend.



Throughout childhood, Trent and his brother challenged each other in all aspects of their lives, from soccer, wakeboarding to snowboarding. There was no adventure they would not take on together. Adventures began at a young age with his grandparents on sailing trips in the Bahamas where he snorkeled, fished and retrieved lobsters and conch. His outgoing personality created long lasting, genuine friendships on and off the soccer field, in school, in his fraternity and at work. He loved his Carolina Panthers and Chelsea soccer. Trent also shared his passion for soccer by coaching young children at the YMCA.



Trent left a lasting impression on this world and left this life much too soon. He will be greatly missed and remembered.



A celebration of his young life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Belk Chapel at Queens University of Charlotte, 2234 Radcliffe Ave, Charlotte, NC 28207 with a reception to visit with family and friends immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, his parents ask you hug your children and your loved ones every chance you get. Family first and everything else will fall in place.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606.





