Service Information
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte , NC 28212
(704)-334-6421
Service
1:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte , NC

Devoted mother and caregiver.



On Saturday, August 10th, 2019 Chip Shadday passed from this world to rejoin the love of her life and husband of 54 years, Louis Shadday.



Chip was born September 15, 1936 and married in 1953. As a military wife, she traveled with Louie for 20 years and resided in many places around the world while raising their four children. Eventually they settled near Columbus Ohio where they lived for more than 35 years. The grandchildren loved visiting 'Grammy and Pop-Pop'. Christmas was always a wonderful, magical time with cookie jars filled with every sort of home-made cookie. Chip was Louie's caregiver for decades after he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, although they always took care of each other. After Louie's death in 2007, she moved to South Carolina to be closer to family.



Chip will be missed by her children, Larry (Marcia) Shadday, Steven (Vicki) Shadday, Karen (Brian) Berkebile, and Terry Shadday; grandchildren, Heather Hughes, Brittney Hamm (nee Shadday), Aubrie Shadday, and Kelsi and Taylor Berkebile; great-grandchildren Ethan and Emerson Hughes; five loving sisters Lois, Carolyn, Faye, Peggy, and Brenda and a large extended family. She was pre-deceased by one sister Doris, brother Glenn and husband Louis.



A family service will be held on Friday, August 16th 2019 at 1pm at Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum located at 5716 Monroe Road in Charlotte. Contributions can be made in Tressie's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences may be left for the family at



"Gone yet not forgotten ~ although we are apart, God has you in his keeping ~ I have you in my heart."

