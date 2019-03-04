Trey Carl McCaskill, 39, born March 6, 1979 in Wilmington, NC. Trey passed away unexpectedly on February 28th. He was a Team Manager with Amazon, SDS Flex and previously worked for Sprint for 10 years.Trey graduated from East Mecklenburg High School and attended UNC Wilmington. His passion was music and dance and he truly loved every person he taught and worked with at Dance Express. He also had a very special relationship with his mom, sister and his cocker spaniel Brady.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trey Carl McCaskill.
Trey was preceded in death by his father, Carl E. McCaskill, Sr., his grandfathers Herman Brock and Harold McCaskill, Sr. He survived by his loving mother, Susan B. McCaskill, sister Amanda Ward (David), brother Carl McCaskill, Jr (Andrey), Grandmothers, Mary Brock and Dorothy McCaskill, Uncle Ronny Brock, Aunt Karen Shepard, niece Ava Grace Ward and nephew Mason A. Ward, many cousins and friends.
A beachside Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30pm March 9th at the Holiday Inn Sunspree, Wrightsville Beach.
Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC 28205
(704) 567-1500
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 4, 2019