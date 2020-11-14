Trissy Lomax

March 25, 1934 - October 31, 2020

Placida, Florida - Anne-Tristram "Trissy" Holt Lomax, 86, died Saturday October 31, 2020 in Placida, Florida, having lived a full and vivacious life.

Trissy is pre-deceased by her husband of 64 years, Henry Clyde Lomax. She is survived by her son Henry, Jr. and his wife Donna, daughter Carol Lomax Fortenberry and her husband Mark, grandchildren Henry Charles Lomax, Deanna Lomax and her husband Joel Miller, Liza Fortenberry and JT Fortenberry. She also leaves her sister Carol Nealy of Wilmington, and her husband Bruce.

Born in Baltimore, MD to Charles Tristram Holt and Helen Stone Holt, she grew up in Ridgewood, NJ. After high school in Ridgewood, she attended Saint Mary's in Raleigh, NC, then transferred to UNC Chapel Hill where she graduated with an AB degree in French. A sister at Delta Delta Delta at UNC, she met Henry while he was waiting tables at her sorority. They fell in love and married in 1955.

Trissy lived most of her life in Charlotte, NC where she was active in numerous endeavors, including Oratorio Singers of Charlotte and Charlotte Historic Landmarks Commission. As an entrepreneur, she opened a natural foods shop in Davidson, NC operating as Natural Resources. She was also an artist, accomplished in painting and other crafts. She loved travel and her pets, including raising miniature schnauzers.

A person of strong faith, her passions were music and her church families. Trissy's beautiful soprano voice graced the Charlotte Oratorio singers for over 25 years. She and Henry were charter members of Saint John's Episcopal Church in Charlotte, where she was instrumental in the development of adult and children's choirs and overall support of the music program. In more recent years she joined Saint Peter's Episcopal church in uptown Charlotte, where a scholarship for the Choir School is endowed in her honor. She and Henry were long time supporters of classical music on WDAV.

In their retirement years, Trissy and Henry spent time between their homes on Lake Norman and Placida, Florida. In Florida, she remained very active in Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Boca Grande, where a new organ is under construction in Trissy's and Henry's memory.

A celebration of life will be held on a future date at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church in Boca Grande, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to (1) Saint Andrews Episcopal Church Music Fund at 380 Gilchrist Avenue, Boca Grande, FL 33921, or (2) The Choir School at Saint Peter's Episcopal Church, 115 West Seventh Street, Charlotte, NC 28202





