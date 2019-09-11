Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trudy Cox. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Trudy Luebke Cox CHARLOTTE - Trudy Luebke Cox died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, under hospice care at Matthews Medical Center, after sudden heart failure at the age of 97. Trudy was born January 7, 1922, in Jefferson Co. Wisconsin to Frederick and Martha Luebke, the seventh of nine children. She graduated from Janesville High in 1939, moved to Madison, attended two years of college at the University of Wisconsin, and enlisted in the Army in 1943 serving in the WAAC until 1946. Trudy moved to Charlotte in 1947. She met and married Bud Cox in 1957. Their daughter Martha was born in 1961. Vibrant to the end, Trudy led a full and productive life. She returned to school at UNCC at the age of 56 to complete her undergraduate degree, going on to earn her masters degree in Sociology in 1984. In her 70's she undertook the rigorous training to become a certified massage therapist and continued her practice even after moving into a retirement community. Trudy was a talented artist, gardener, a lover of nature and an avid supporter of local arts and literature. Her many friends cherished her warm smile and gentleness and how she gave so much of herself to others. Together, she and Bud created a welcoming home, hosting many gatherings of friends, family, international students and traveling artists and authors. She was also a political activist who fought to protect the environment from the harms of encroaching development. Spirited and adventurous, Trudy climbed to the peak of Mount Le Conte in Tennessee at the age of 79. As her final gift, she has donated her body to the Wake Forest School of Medicine. Trudy is survived by her daughter Martha Cox of Shapleigh, ME, her nephew Rick Buchan of Charlotte, niece Christi Kurtz of Chapel Hill, and so many others across the state and country. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, September 14th, at 2 pm at The Carriage Club Providence, 5800 Old Providence Rd. Memorials in her honor can be made to the Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500 Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206.

Trudy Luebke Cox CHARLOTTE - Trudy Luebke Cox died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, under hospice care at Matthews Medical Center, after sudden heart failure at the age of 97. Trudy was born January 7, 1922, in Jefferson Co. Wisconsin to Frederick and Martha Luebke, the seventh of nine children. She graduated from Janesville High in 1939, moved to Madison, attended two years of college at the University of Wisconsin, and enlisted in the Army in 1943 serving in the WAAC until 1946. Trudy moved to Charlotte in 1947. She met and married Bud Cox in 1957. Their daughter Martha was born in 1961. Vibrant to the end, Trudy led a full and productive life. She returned to school at UNCC at the age of 56 to complete her undergraduate degree, going on to earn her masters degree in Sociology in 1984. In her 70's she undertook the rigorous training to become a certified massage therapist and continued her practice even after moving into a retirement community. Trudy was a talented artist, gardener, a lover of nature and an avid supporter of local arts and literature. Her many friends cherished her warm smile and gentleness and how she gave so much of herself to others. Together, she and Bud created a welcoming home, hosting many gatherings of friends, family, international students and traveling artists and authors. She was also a political activist who fought to protect the environment from the harms of encroaching development. Spirited and adventurous, Trudy climbed to the peak of Mount Le Conte in Tennessee at the age of 79. As her final gift, she has donated her body to the Wake Forest School of Medicine. Trudy is survived by her daughter Martha Cox of Shapleigh, ME, her nephew Rick Buchan of Charlotte, niece Christi Kurtz of Chapel Hill, and so many others across the state and country. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, September 14th, at 2 pm at The Carriage Club Providence, 5800 Old Providence Rd. Memorials in her honor can be made to the Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500 Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206. Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close