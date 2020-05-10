Tulon W. "Dot" Wentz
1930 - 2020
Tulon "Dot" Wentz sadly passed from this life on March 4, 2020 due to complications with Pneumonia. Survived by her ever-loving husband Robert Wentz, sister Alyne Stephens of Indiana, daughters Annette Morford(Ken), Sandy Greth(Ed), two grandchildren Gerald "Buck" Buchanan (Maria), Kristen Cline (Donovan), four great grandsons, plus six nephews and nieces.

We invite you to read her full and adventurous life story and share condolences for Tulon "Dot" Wentz in our Guestbook, https://www.carolinafuneral.com The surviving family will post on the Guest Book an updated date for her service as soon as Eastway Baptist Church reopens from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 10, 2020.
