Tyler Lee Cribb GASTONIA - Tyler Lee Cribb, age 19, went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2020. Born July 3, 2000, Tyler was a bright light in the world for those who truly knew him. He loved his friends and family with his whole heart. His crooked smile and contagious laughter will be missed more that mere words can express. Tyler is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Edith Lloyd; his cousin, Jessica Lujan; and his beloved puppy Bella. He is survived by his mother, Rachel Isgett; sister, Skyla Isgett; nephew, Braxton Isgett. His paternal grandparents, Richard and Donna G. Cribb. Maternal grandparents, Bill and Chris Isgett. Paternal aunts and uncles, Sarah and Brad Haire, Robbie Cribb, Justin and Brittany Cribb. Maternal aunt and uncle, Robin and Dick Kvapil. Among many loving cousins on both sides. "There are some that bring a light so great to the world, that even after they are gone the light remains."

Published in Charlotte Observer on May 21, 2020.
