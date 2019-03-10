Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Harrison Hamm. View Sign

Tyler Harrison Hamm, 20, of Charlotte, North Carolina died in a snowboarding accident at Snowmass Village in Aspen, Colorado on February 10, 2019. He was in his second winter season in Aspen, where a love of gourmet cooking and snowboarding led him to consider the town his new home.



Tyler was born on April 29, 1998 in Matthews, North Carolina to his parents, Tracy and Debbie Hamm of Charlotte. Tyler is a 2016 graduate of Ardrey Kell High School and attended Central Piedmont Community College, where he first learned that his future might include the culinary arts.



Tyler lived life to the fullest and knew only one direction - forward. An aspiring chef, Tyler began his culinary career in summer 2017 at Talkeetna Alaskan Lodge in Talkeetna, Alaska. His experience there led to an opportunity to hone his craft at The Sundeck and Elk Camp restaurants in Aspen that following winter. Tyler would return to Alaska for one more summer in 2018 before returning to Aspen last fall to work under Chef Brett Thompson at Lynn Britt Cabin in Snowmass Village. Tyler's next adventure was to have begun on April 29, 2019 - his 21st birthday - at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine.



Tyler will be remembered for his emerging culinary expertise, fearlessness on the slopes and off, and for being an all-around good guy. His friends and colleagues loved him like a brother and considered him a kind and generous soul who put the interests of others before his own. Tyler's younger brother Dylan especially misses his first and best friend and cherishes the snowboard his brother left behind.



Tyler is survived by his parents, Tracy and Debbie Hamm; brother Dylan, 16; paternal grandparents Robert and Jewell Hamm; maternal grandparents Sharron Hamilton and Gay and Linda Hamilton; and aunts and uncles Stella Hamilton, Shannon Hamm Ellis, Brad Ellis, Cecil Hamilton and Brenda Massey Hamilton. Tyler also leaves behind extended family and many close friends in North Carolina, Tennessee, Colorado and Alaska, as well as his beloved dog Molly.



A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 23 at Harrison United Methodist Church, 15008 Lancaster Highway, Pineville, North Carolina 28134. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a service at 3 p.m.



Arrangements are in care of Ahlberg Funeral Chapel in Longmont, Colorado Share condolences at

