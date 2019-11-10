Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919)-571-3300 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stonebridge Church Community 3700 Prosperity Church Road Charlotte , NC View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Stonebridge Church Community 3700 Prosperity Church Road Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14 from 5-8pm. A celebration of Ty's life will occur on Friday, November 15 at 3pm. Both will be held at Stonebridge Church Community, 3700 Prosperity Church Road, Charlotte, NC.



Ty was born in Burlington, NC to the late Paige and Shirley Stout. He graduated from Western Guilford High School and then from Greensboro College.



He worked in sales for Dillard Paper Company (Greensboro) and married Carla Jones of Staunton, VA in 1993. They were married for 26 years. They moved from Greensboro to Charlotte (1997) where Ty worked for Oakley, Inc. for 21 years.



Ty was a loving, adoring husband and a devoted, grace-filled father. Ty is survived by his beloved bride, Carla; son, Luke (Amy); daughters, Cameryn and Noelle; sister, Kelly Stout Bowman (David); brother, Chris Stout (Sharon); niece, Lindsay Bowman Harrell (Criss); nephews, Will Bowman (Katherine) and Ben Stout; and in-laws Allen and Patricia Jones.



All who knew and came into contact with Ty felt the warmth and compassion of his huge heart. The deep rooted love Ty had for the Lord Jesus was reflected in his every relationship and every interaction. His love was unconditional and intentional, his smile endearing and contagious. He had a deep passion for his family and for their time together. Ty played every sport growing up and went on to coach many kids, including his own. His impact was widespread. The kids he coached learned life lessons and heart attitudes; his family learned humility and wisdom; his coworkers learned grace and dedication. His passing is felt by countless hearts, and he will be greatly missed.



In lieu of flowers, charitable gifts can be made to Scholarship Fund for Cameryn and Noelle Stout. You may donate using the Paypal address



Condolences may be shared at

