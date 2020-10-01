Tyrel "Tink" Gilce Moore, 74, of Harrisburg, NC passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at Northlake House in Charlotte.
Mr. Moore was born April 4, 1946 to the late Tyrel Gilce Moore Sr. and the late Lucy Frances Johnson Moore. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John William Moore. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of Harrisburg, NC; a son, Brian Lanier Moore of Bowling Green, KY; a sister, Sarah Landrum and her husband, George, of Lexington, KY; two nieces, Mary and Laura Landrum of Lexington, KY; and, a great niece, Lucy Landrum of Lexington, KY; and, a step-great nephew, Savion Bailey of Lexington, KY.
Tyrel proudly served in the United States Air Force, was discharged in 1972 and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service. Subsequently, he earned a Ph.D. in Geography from the University of Tennessee where he began his teaching career as a lecturer. Following a move to Western Kentucky University 1976, he joined the faculty of the Department of Geography & Earth Sciences at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNC Charlotte) in 1982. He retired in 2017 as a full Professor. Over the course of his distinguished career at UNC Charlotte, Tink earned numerous recognitions and awards for his contributions to teaching and to geographic education. Among these were the Distinguished Teaching Achievement Award from the National Council for Geographic Education (2001); the Bank of America Award for Teaching Excellence (2003); University of North Carolina Board of Governors Award for Excellence in Teaching (2004); and the North Carolina Geographical Society/Geographic Alliance Outstanding Geography Educator of the Year award (2007).
Tink was deeply engaged in professional service at the regional and national scale. He was elected President of the Southeastern American Association of Geographers (SEDAAG) 2000-2001, Regional Councilor to the Association of American Geographers 2005-2007, and Chair of the Southern Studies Committee 2002-2010 to name a few of the leadership roles he played. In recognition of his outstanding service to SEDAAG, Tink received the Faculty Honors Service Award in 2003 and the Faculty Honors Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009.
Throughout his professional life, Tink advocated bringing the expertise of the university and the talents of students to work toward solving real world problems. Widely referred to as "community engaged scholarship", Tink organized and directed 27 student-community collaborations in Mecklenburg and surrounding counties probing regional, small town, and neighborhood planning issues. These experiences not only helped local officials and citizens but served as critical training for UNC Charlotte students. Not surprisingly, today dozens of Tink's students work in local and regional planning organizations across the United States. In his home community, Tink helped guide the growth and reshaping of Harrisburg. For several years he served as Chair of the Harrisburg Planning and Zoning Board. In recognition of his exemplary work, the Department of Geography & Earth Sciences Mentoring award carries his name.
While Tink Moore was held in the highest regard by his professional colleagues, his greatest pleasure and satisfaction was derived from teaching and mentoring students. Over the course of his career he taught thousands of undergraduate and graduate students at UNC Charlotte. Simply stated, Tink loved to teach. He relished the opportunity to help students grow as thinkers and learners. In turn, they respected and loved him. Nothing gave Tink more pleasure than reconnecting with former students and hearing about personal and professional growth and success.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the organization of your choosing. A UNC Charlotte fund is currently being established to honor Dr. Moore, and contributions can be made at giving.uncc.edu
Please make your gift to the Geography and Earth Sciences Department, and make sure to include "designate my gift to the Dr. 'Tink' Moore Memorial Fund" under "Additional Gift Instructions".
