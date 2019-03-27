Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ugo Anthony Bertolami. View Sign

Ugo Anthony Bertolami, 86, of Hickory, NC passed away in a state of grace on Sunday, March 24th. He was born on March 30, 1932 to Anthony and Seraphine Emanuel Bertolami in New York City. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jane Kruger Bertolami; his son, Anthony and daughter-in-law Achariya; his daughter, Jill Worley and her husband John; his granddaughter Jane Marie Worley - as well as Sadie, the family's dog. His professional life as a business executive was distinguished and his passion for grand opera, golf, and other cultural activities enriched his life. His family is deeply grateful for the devoted care he received from his nurse, Karen Shade, over the past two years. A funeral mass will be performed on Thursday, March 28th at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at 10:00 am with Father Larry LaMonaco officiating. Burial will follow the mass at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 9:15 - 10:00 a.m. at the church. Donations in lieu of flowers can be directed to Parkinson's research or to a preferred charity of the donor. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Ugo Anthony Bertolami and on-line condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

