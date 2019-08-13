Vada Duckworth Williams, age 98, passed away on August 10, 2019. Vada was born in Ponka City, OK but was raised in Howard, KS. She was a Captain in the Army Nurse Corp during World War II serving as a RN in the Africian Theater and in Berlin, Germany during the War of Occupation and the Berlin Air Lift. Vada retired as a charge nurse from Mercy Hospital. Vada is survived by her daughtger, Vaye Williams, Grand daughter Brandy Hylton (Greg), Great Great Granddaughter, Holli Edwards, Great Grandson Dakota Hylton, Grandsons Jerry and Ritchie Goley, Granddaughter Tracie Drouin (Lou) and Kerri Stevens (Jeff), several great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, Vada was proceeded in death by her husband, Henry R. Williams (Hank), son Craig Williams, Great Granddaughter Erin Edwards and her sister and brothers. Services will the August 18, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church, 8801 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28210 with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be made to Quail Hollow Presbyterian Church or a in memory of Vada. Arrangements are in care of Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service. Please share online condolences @ www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 13, 2019