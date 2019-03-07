Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Val Jean Parks. View Sign

Mrs. Parks, 94, passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born in Vandergrift, PA, daughter of the late Blair and Florence Hartman, sister of the late Billy Lee Hartman who died in childhood, and beloved wife of her late husband, Lloyd Parks.



Val Jean spent her early years in western PA and then moved to Philadelphia with her mother. Upon returning from work one day Val Jean told her mom "I met a man on the bus today, he's the man I'm going to marry". She did so in June 1947. For the first years of their marriage the couple lived in PA, CA, IN and finally in the early 1950's, they moved to Charlotte with Val Jean's mother in tow. Also, in the early 1950's their only child Doug was born and Val Jean found herself with her hands full with a baby boy and her mother to keep her busy. For many years Val Jean split her time as a homemaker with keeping the books for Lloyd's sales agency, the Lloyd Parks Company, which he founded in 1956 and is still in business today.



The family were long-time members of Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church, where Val Jean was very involved with various women's groups and was an integral part of the church choir. Val Jean was an avid golfer and she and Lloyd were members of Raintree Country Club, where she was a member of the Raintree Women's Golf Association. Val Jean was a supporter of the , The Opera Guild of Charlotte, The U.S. Olympic Team, The World Wildlife Fund, The National Parks and Conservation Association and several other organizations.



Val Jean loved to travel, she was an avid reader, she loved to bird watch in her back yard, she loved animals, most especially dogs and elephants. She was a fan of the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, UNC Tarheels, and of course her favorite was the NC State Wolfpack.



Val Jean is survived by her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Paula Parks of Lake Wylie, SC. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins, all of whom she loved very much. A very important part of Val Jean's life were her many friends, both young and old. She still has at least one friend from her school days over 75 years ago!



We will miss Val Jean's smiling face, her silly humor, her sage advice, her love of life and her inner strength.



A service to honor her life will be held at 11 am Saturday, March 9th, at Selwyn Avenue Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the organizations named above, or to your favorite organization.



