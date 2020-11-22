1/1
Vala Mae Osborne Hemby
1922 - 2020
September 29, 1922 - November 16, 2020
Cumming, Georgia - Vala Mae Osborne Hemby, 98, died peacefully on November 16, 2020 at Northside Forsyth Hospital in Cumming, GA. She was a brave and resilient woman. Her motto was "I may give out, but I will never give in". She was so loved and will be missed by many.
She was born September 29, 1922 in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. She was the daughter of the late John H. Osborne and Daisy Osborne. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Hemby. Mrs. Hemby was the last of her family of two sisters and five brothers. Her son, Larry House, preceded her death in 2005. She is survived by her daughter, Dobronyi Selman and her husband, John Selman of Cumming, GA. She also has two granddaughters, Alisa Selman Erkes and Brittany Marie Selman.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Fort Mill, SC at 2:00 pm.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
NOV
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Fort Mill
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
