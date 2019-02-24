Van B. Clawson Jr. CHARLOTTE - Mr. Van Clawson, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on February 14, 2019. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 56 years, Jane, his two daughters Jan and Amy, his two grandchildren McKenna and Dillon, and his nephew Don, as well as extended family and friends. A celebration memorial is planned for Saturday, March 2, at 2:00 pm at Harrison United Methodist Church located at 15008 Lancaster Hwy., Pineville, NC 28134.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 24, 2019