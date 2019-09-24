Vance Cantrell Crawford, 88, went to be with our Lord and Savoir on September 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at First Methodist Church, 501 N Tryon St, Charlotte. The family will receive friends at 10AM, service at 11AM, interment at Elmwood Cemetery. Reception to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte Region or The Wilma Wright Crawford Lending Library Fund. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 24, 2019