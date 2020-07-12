Vann Matthews

Gastonia, NC: Mr. Vann Marshall Matthews II, age 58, of Gastonia, NC, passed away peacefully Thursday July 9, 2020. A lifelong resident of Gastonia, NC, he was the son of the late James Houston Matthews, Jr. and Annabelle Ziegler Matthews Royster and the stepson of the late David Wyeth Royster, Jr.
Born March 15, 1962, Mr. Matthews was a graduate of Gaston Day School and attended Lees McRae College. He served as both deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia as well as in various other church positions such as youth advisor and, most recently, as chair of the Building and Grounds Committee. He enjoyed being active in his community as a former member of the Rotary Club of Gastonia and by serving on the Board of The Heart Society of Gaston County, the Greater Gaston Boys and Girls Club, the David Belk Cannon Foundation, and the Gaston Community Foundation. He worked for Matthews Belk Company for nearly thirty years until his retirement in 2014. After his retirement, he enjoyed being in the mountains with family and friends.
Mr. Matthews had a strong faith and an unmatched zest for life coupled with a keen sense of humor. As a young man in his twenties, he received a heart and lung transplant at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. More recently, he was diagnosed with ALS and fought that disease with remarkable courage.
Mr. Matthews is survived by his wife, Alice Stowe Matthews; daughters, Margaret Sloan Matthews Walthall and husband, Wesley, and Mary Houston Matthews Coker and husband Cullen, all of Macon, Georgia; his brother Reverend James Houston Mathews, III and wife Shay, of Gastonia; his sisters, Annabelle Matthews Kelly and husband Bill, of Gastonia and Nora Matthews Hale and husband Duke, of Rome, Georgia; sister-in-law Anna Stowe Osborne and husband Grant, of Asheville; his uncle, B. Frank Matthews II of Gastonia; and many special nieces, nephews, and cousins as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family wishes to express its appreciation to Covenant Village and Gaston Hospice staff for the care and attention given to Mr. Matthews. In addition, they would also like to give their heartfelt thanks to all of his physicians, both past and present.
A service of committal will be conducted by Dr. Cynthia M. Benz, Pastor John H. Stanley, and Rev. J. Houston Matthews, III at 2:00 PM Sunday July 12, 2020 outdoors at the Columbarium of First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia. Facial Coverings will be provided and Social Distancing will be practiced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials may be made to Carolinas ALS Endowment c/o Atrium Health Foundation, 208 East Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203, First Presbyterian Church, 1621 E. Garrison Blvd. Gastonia, NC 28054, Covenant Village Benevolent Fund,1351 Robinwood Rd.,Gastonia, NC 28054, or to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054. McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is in charge of arrangements 1-800-217-9901. Condolence messages may be viewed and shared at www.mcleanfuneral.com