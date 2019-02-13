Mrs. Vanzenia Boyd Davis, 81 of Charlotte, passed away on February 8, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at H. O. Graham Metropolitan Presbyterian Church. Visitation from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at York Memorial Park. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte
115 John McCarroll Ave
Charlotte, NC 28216
(704) 332-7109
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 13, 2019