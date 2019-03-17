Varge Allen Hampton, 93, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro.
He was born on March 22, 1925, in Jeremiah, Kentucky, and was the son of the late Dewey and Julia Adams Hampton. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce from the University of Kentucky. He worked as a business consultant and branch manager with GMAC in Charlotte for more than forty years and then worked with Rick Hendrick Automotive Group for over twenty years. He was member of Providence United Methodist Church in Charlotte. Varge enjoyed playing golf and was an avid sports fans and was a Kentucky Wildcat fanatic. He also loved horse racing and attended races at Keeneland Race Track in Lexington, Kentucky, annually.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Wood Hampton, whom he married on April 1, 1951; and three brothers, Vaughn Hampton, Vernon Hampton and Earl Hampton.
Varge is survived by two daughters, Victoria Hampton Blaine and husband, James, of Atlanta and Lisa Hampton Kolb and husband, Eric, of Chapel Hill; son, James Scott Hampton and wife, Wendy, of Greensboro; and three grandchildren, Holly Hampton of Greensboro, Brent Kolb of San Francisco and Amanda Kolb of Dallas.
A memorial service celebrating Varge's life will be held at a later date in Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blair Branch Church, Highway 7, Jeremiah, Kentucky; or The Humane Society of Charlotte, 2700 Toomey Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203; or The , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
