Mrs. Vaughn Watson Yongue, 82 of Charlotte, passed away on February 16, 2019 at Aldergate. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at First United Presbyterian Church. Visitation from 11:00 a.m to 12 noon. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 22, 2019