Velma Fogarty, born January 7, 1919 in Tampa FL and died March 31, 2019 in Cornelius, NC.



Velma is predeceased by three husbands: Harlan James Poel (father of their 4 children), Frederick Berger and Edwin Fogarty. She grew up in Grand Rapids, MI and lived in Wilmington, DE and Charlotte, NC most of her life. In addition to her husbands, she is preceded in death by her son, H. James Poel; granddaughter, Sherri Poel; brother, Philip Miller; and sister, Vivian Hoffman.



Velma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved life and never met a stranger. She had an award-winning smile and made everyone feel special. Her favorite activities were playing bridge and golf, and most of all, sharing happy hour with friends and family. She will be missed by so many. Velma celebrated her 100th birthday by dancing at her party.



She is survived by sons Charles M. Poel (Fran) and Thomas W. Poel (Laurie), daughter Karen Poel Rickards, step-daughter Barbara Neville James (Jay), brother Calvin Miller (Ardith), sister Ann Churchill and a host of nieces and nephews.Grandchildren include Catharine Poel Kaldany (Andrew), David Poel (Laura), Debra Poel Pope, Francine Poel Stone (Matthew), Erin Rickards, Jennifer Smith, Katherine Croasdale (Scott) and Emily Fisher (Murray).Great-grandchildren are Jesse Kaldany, Tyler Kaldany, Lydia Pope, Emerson Croasdale, Carter Croasdale, Grayson Fisher, Pen Fisher and Alex Fisher.



Services will be private. Memorials may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation (

