Service Information Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory 334 2nd Street NW Hickory , NC 28601 (828)-322-3015 Service 10:00 AM Grace Chapel United Methodist Church 4336 Grace Chapel Rd Granite Falls , NC

Velma Sherrill Hafer, 95, of Hoover, AL, formerly of Hickory, passed away after an extended illness on Monday, August 12, 2019. The ninth and youngest child of the late John "J.D." and Martha Sherrill, she was born on the farm in the Grace Chapel area of Caldwell County, NC. A life-long resident of Granite Falls and Hickory, NC, Velma lived the last ten years with her daughter in Hoover, AL. She graduated from Granite Falls High School and lettered in basketball. Velma worked as admissions officer at Hickory Memorial Hospital and Catawba Memorial Hospital. She was an avid Elvis Pressley and NASCAR fan, as well as a gardener, bird watcher, card player, poet, and colored pencil artist. In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her siblings, Annie Sue Sherrill, Eva Sherrill McRary, Letha Sherrill Burns, Bruce Russell Sherrill, John Smith Sherrill, Inez Sherrill Heffner, Rachel Sherrill Bumgarner, and her infant sister, Gladys Sherrill. Velma is survived by her beloved daughter, Ginger Sherrill Bryant; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Grace Chapel United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Sean Turner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the comital service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Chapel United Methodist Church, 4336 Grace Chapel Rd, Granite Falls, NC 28630 or the Grace Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, 4548 Grace Chapel Rd, Granite Falls, NC 28630. Bass-Smith Funeral Home of Hickory is serving the family of Velma Sherrill Hafer and on-line condolences may be sent to

