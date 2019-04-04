Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma Stephens. View Sign

Velma Millsaps Stephens CHARLOTTE - Velma Millsaps Stephens went Home to be with the Lord on March 29th, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Jerry Stephens for nearly 55 years; the loving mother of Janet (Jeff) Banks, Shelly (Calloway) Ledford and Jeran (Gary) Simpson; the proud Mimi of Jessi Banks, Callie and Chloe Ledford and River and Summer Simpson; and an honorary mother to Steven Lu. Velma was a compassionate RN retired from Carolinas Medical Center. She was a dutiful servant at Shady Brook Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Elizabeth Millsaps, and her siblings Rae Hall, Pearl Wood, Violet Graves, Ruby Middleton, and Vance Millsaps. In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by her siblings Mary Roberson, Darrell (Joyce) Millsaps, and Paul Millsaps and many dear nieces, nephews and in-laws. The memory of her love, faith and good works will be cherished by all who knew her. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, April 6th, at Shady Brook Baptist Church at 1:00 pm. Pastors Tom Ravan and George Sherman will be officiating. A visitation will be held before the service starting at 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to Shady Brook Baptist Church, 2940 Belmeade Dr., Charlotte, NC 28214.

