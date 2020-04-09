Guest Book View Sign Service Information Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte 115 John McCarroll Ave Charlotte , NC 28216 (704)-332-7109 Viewing 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Grier Funeral Service - Charlotte 115 John McCarroll Ave Charlotte , NC 28216 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Veola Cofer Anderson, age 98, the fifth of eleven children of Deacon Charlie and Sister Hattie Willis Cofer, was called from labor to reward on April 6, 2020. She was educated in the Wilkes County Georgia Public Schools. In 1953, she and her husband, Leroy Anderson, Sr. left their Wilkes County, Georgia farm and moved to Charlotte, NC in pursuit of a better life for their family. Mrs. Anderson lovingly spent the majority of her life as a homemaker - dedicated wife and mother of nine children. Veola Anderson and her husband modeled great faith in God, an industrious work ethic, and a commitment to education. They successfully passed these values on to their nine children. All nine achieved bachelor degrees and several have graduate degrees.



Sister Veola Cofer Anderson accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at New Ford Baptist Church in Wilkes County, Georgia. She and her family united with New Hope Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC in 1953; then with University Park Baptist Church (now known as The Park Church) in the late 1960s. She spent many years as a Sunday School teacher at University Park Baptist Church; as well as several years as mentor, caregiver, and second Mom to scores of children through her in-home childcare enterprise (1950s-2000) and in the community. Caring for children brought her great joy. For one special neighborhood family, she provided childcare for three generations. Throughout her life, she set a consistent example of love, inspiration, care, and compassion for children.



Sister Anderson leaves an outstanding example in her community and greater Charlotte of sincere Christian living and dedication to God, home, family, church, school and community. She never met a stranger. Her life is an example of Christian love and compassion for everyone. She loved her Lord and loved His Word. She delighted in reading the Bible aloud daily. To the very end, she demonstrated tremendous love and compassion for her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all babies and toddlers brought into her presence.



Named "Mother-of-the-Year" by NC A&T State University in 1970, the local newspaper stated that she was selected, in part, because she "served as a forceful inspiration to her children and many others."



She was extremely pleased that in 1988, because of their achievements, the Anderson family was featured in an Unsung Heroes Series on a local television station during Black History Month.



After 57 years of marriage, her husband, Leroy Anderson, Sr. preceded her in death. Mrs. Anderson leaves to cherish her memory eight loving children and their spouses: Rev. Edward (Kathryn), Joe (Angeles), Ethel (Robert), Mary, Elnora, Gladys (Rev. Dr. Phillip), Leroy, (Thelma), and Rev. Paul (Rev. Tina). Oldest daughter Leola (James) predeceased Mrs. Anderson. She also leaves 21 loving grandchildren and 25 precious and caring great-grandchildren. Additionally, she leaves one sister, (Lucy Cofer Heath); two sisters-in-law (Luenell Anderson Stewart and Evelyn Mickle Anderson); one brother-in-law (Wille Earl Anderson), and a host of nieces, nephews, caring neighbors, former children (now adults) from her in-home child care endeavor, fellow church members, friends, and dedicated caregivers.



There will be a Walk-Through Viewing at Grier's Funeral Home 115 John McCarroll Avenue Charlotte, NC 28216 on Friday, April 10th from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to honor God for His work in the life of Sister Veola Cofer Anderson.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Scholarship Fund at The Park Church 'in memory of Veola Cofer Anderson.' (Online:



Condolences can be shared at:

