Vera Frances "Frankie" (Braley) Thomas (1933 - 2019)
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Charlotte, NC
Frances "Frankie" Braley Thomas 86, died July 26th at Hospice House in Monroe, NC. She was born in Charlotte, where she lived for many years before moving to Fort Mill, SC. She was married for 53 years to Fred James Thomas, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her children: Tom (Nadine) Walden, Kelly (Donna) Thomas, Steve (Ann) Thomas, Sherri (Andy) Pond, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Also surviving are her sisters, Pat Hill, Boots Beaty and Emily Carpenter.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Hospice of Union County for the exceptional care and compassion shown to our mother during her final days. They are the Best!

A graveside service will be held at 10am Tuesday July 30, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery Charlotte, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 30, 2019
