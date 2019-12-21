Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Gamble. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Christ United Methodist Church Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Christ United Methodist Church 8020 Belhaven Blvd Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vera Eugenia Hollifield Gamble, 96, of Charlotte, NC passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born in Caroleen, NC October 4, 1923, daughter of the late Wellington Thurman Hollifield and Lela Isabel Ledford Hollifield. She graduated from Tri High, Caroleen in 1940. She married Dewey Charles Gamble on December 23, 1943. Vera and Dewey built a home and raised their family in Coulwood Hills. After thirty five years of marriage, Dewey Charles Gamble passed away on July 5, 1978. She is also preceded in death by her loving companion of fourteen years and longtime friend of the family, Marvin Bernard McDaniel of Shelby, NC. She has resided at Brookdale Charlotte East Senior Living, Wilora Lake Dr. for the past 6 years.



Vera worked in the office at Caroleen Elementary School and at Burlington Cotton Mills. During WWII she worked for the War Department in Newport News, VA helping to export automobile supplies that were needed overseas. She also worked as Administrative Assistant at GAF and later for Ciba Geigy Chemicals, Charlotte and Greensboro, NC.



She was one the oldest living Charter Members of Christ United Methodist Church, where she served on many committees and the United Methodist Women. She loved cats, gardening, flowers, crossword puzzles, reading her Bible and she was a wonderful cook. Family vacations to Myrtle Beach were a tradition. Vera loved music and singing. She was an accomplished guitarist and played the hammer dulcimer and autoharp. She played the autoharp in a group called the Annabelle's with Carole Atwater, Dot Stiles and Martha Kiker. On holidays and throughout the year, Vera would go to various local churches, schools and homeless shelters to play music during meals and for afternoon entertainment. She was a Charter Member of the Charlotte Folk Music Society and made many long-lasting friendships. In December 1996 she was awarded the Governor's Certificate of Appreciation by Governor James B. Hunt, Jr. for her dedication and devotion in providing volunteer services to North Carolina's greatest resources, the people.



She is survived by her four children, Kaye Gamble Falls (Sonny), Lorraine Gamble Griffin (David), Gloria Eugenia Gamble (Bill) and Dewey Charles "Chuck" Gamble, Jr. (Karen), grandchildren Jennifer Falls Coffey (Tony), Kim Falls Serrano, Christopher M. Griffin, Matthew S. Griffin, Natalie M. Griffin, Lauren G. Woodruff (Quinn) and Katie E. Gamble. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Andrew and Morgan Coffey, Ahreina Serrano, Joseph and Caleb Griffin and Daxton Porter. She was preceded in death by six siblings, Anne Cobb, Virginia Palmer, Evelyn Houser, Mildred Bennett, William Afton Hollifield and Robert Harold Hollifield.



A service to the glory of God and in celebration of her life will be held at Christ United Methodist Church, 8020 Belhaven Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216, Friday, December 27, 2019, service starting at 2:00pm in the sanctuary. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private family interment was held on December 19, 2019 at Forest Lawn West, Charlotte, NC.



The family would like to thank the staff of The Cove, Brookdale Charlotte East Assisted Living for their years of continued care, support and love of Miss Vera. We wish to also thank the nurses and staff of Novant Hospice for their loving care for the past seven months.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the music department of Christ United Methodist Church, 8020 Belhaven Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28216 or in her memory to the .



